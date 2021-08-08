Red Door Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in Sanofi by 2,270.8% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Sanofi during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Sanofi by 926.2% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Sanofi by 99.2% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 7.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNY stock opened at $50.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.18. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $44.76 and a 12-month high of $54.26.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.29 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 16.02%. Equities analysts predict that Sanofi will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sanofi news, major shareholder Sanofi acquired 66,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,005.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on SNY. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Sanofi from $703.00 to $729.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $391.00.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

