Red Door Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in Sanofi by 2,270.8% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Sanofi during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Sanofi by 926.2% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Sanofi by 99.2% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 7.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SNY stock opened at $50.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.18. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $44.76 and a 12-month high of $54.26.
In other Sanofi news, major shareholder Sanofi acquired 66,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,005.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several research firms have issued reports on SNY. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Sanofi from $703.00 to $729.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $391.00.
Sanofi Profile
Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.
