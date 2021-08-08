Red Door Wealth Management LLC Takes $58,000 Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Truist Financial by 890.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 274.1% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 142.3% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $79,665.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $56.60 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $34.86 and a 12-month high of $62.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.00. The stock has a market cap of $76.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.38. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 47.37%.

TFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.36.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

