Red Door Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.80.

CAT opened at $208.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.52 and a 1-year high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.68%.

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

