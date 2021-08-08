Red Door Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Capital International Investors grew its position in Carrier Global by 50.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,362,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,679,000 after acquiring an additional 15,846,189 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 221.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,436,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,848,000 after buying an additional 7,881,210 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 9,982.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,363,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,310,782 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Carrier Global by 19,216.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,683,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Carrier Global by 310.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,339,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526,240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,965,781.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $56.38 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $28.44 and a 12-month high of $57.90. The company has a market capitalization of $48.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.03.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 12.65%. Analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

CARR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.06.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

