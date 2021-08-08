Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $64.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Recordati S.p.A. is a pharmaceutical company. It engaged in the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceuticals for rare disease treatments. The company operates primarily in Russia, Turkey, North Africa and United States of America. Recordati S.p.A. is headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

RCDTF has been the subject of several other research reports. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica stock opened at $57.00 on Thursday. Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica has a twelve month low of $51.69 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.72. The firm has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 0.29.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers pharmaceuticals in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, dermatology, over the counter/non-prescription pharmaceuticals, urology, anti-infectives, central nervous system, gastrointestinal, gynecology and obstetrics, musculo-skeletal disorders and analgesia, nutrition and related products, cosmetics, dietary supplements, medical devices, allergy, endocrinology, respiratory, pain management/inflammation, generics, antipyretics and cold preparations, and oncology, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

