Record (LON:REC) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Record plc (LON:REC)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 86.78 ($1.13). Record shares last traded at GBX 85 ($1.11), with a volume of 295,745 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 91.48. The company has a market cap of £169.20 million and a P/E ratio of 31.48.

Get Record alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a GBX 1.60 ($0.02) dividend. This is a boost from Record’s previous dividend of $1.15. This represents a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Record’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.85%.

In related news, insider Leslie Hill bought 82,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 89 ($1.16) per share, for a total transaction of £73,422.33 ($95,926.74).

About Record (LON:REC)

Record plc, through its subsidiaries, provides currency management services in the United Kingdom, North America, Continental Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company offers passive, dynamic, and signal hedging; currency for return; and cash and collateral management, equitisation, spot execution, transaction cost analysis, tenor management, asset-backed hedging, cross currency liquidity, and liquidity management services, as well as consulting services.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Record Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Record and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.