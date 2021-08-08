RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RealNetworks had a negative net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 13.59%. RealNetworks updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of RNWK stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.89. 656,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,226,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $88.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.19. RealNetworks has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $6.66.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RealNetworks stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) by 171,801.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,546 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,491 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.20% of RealNetworks worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of RealNetworks in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

RealNetworks Company Profile

RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

