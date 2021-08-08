RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Re/Max Holdings, Inc. is a franchisor of real estate brokerage services. Re/Max Holdings, Inc. is based in Denver, CO. “

Get RE/MAX alerts:

Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on RE/MAX in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.20.

RMAX stock opened at $34.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.99 million, a PE ratio of 67.77 and a beta of 1.49. RE/MAX has a 52-week low of $29.40 and a 52-week high of $43.85.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $77.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.23 million. RE/MAX had a return on equity of 37.07% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that RE/MAX will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.59%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in RE/MAX by 35.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 12,232 shares during the period. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC lifted its holdings in RE/MAX by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 55,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,855,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in RE/MAX during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,142,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in RE/MAX during the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in RE/MAX by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 144,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,810,000 after buying an additional 27,164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

RE/MAX Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand; and mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RE/MAX (RMAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RE/MAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RE/MAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.