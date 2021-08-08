Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 373 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,933 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Splunk in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Splunk by 1,668.8% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 283 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Splunk in the first quarter worth $51,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Splunk by 77.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the software company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Splunk in the first quarter worth $57,000. 84.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 7,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total value of $927,281.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.68, for a total transaction of $48,754.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,025,586.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,318 shares of company stock worth $1,277,372 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Splunk stock opened at $144.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.75 and a beta of 1.23. Splunk Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.28 and a 52-week high of $225.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.86.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). Splunk had a negative net margin of 46.72% and a negative return on equity of 49.90%. The firm had revenue of $502.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -4.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPLK shares. UBS Group raised shares of Splunk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $156.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $206.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.88.

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

