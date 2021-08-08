Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 1,029 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on WTRG. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

WTRG stock opened at $50.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.56. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.28 and a 1-year high of $51.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.92.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 23.27%. As a group, research analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.268 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

In other Essential Utilities news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $103,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,375,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Chris Franklin sold 44,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,209,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,575,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,732 shares of company stock worth $2,329,302. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

