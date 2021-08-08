Raymond James Trust N.A. Increases Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EIX shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.71.

Edison International stock opened at $55.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.59. Edison International has a 52-week low of $48.47 and a 52-week high of $66.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.69.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). Edison International had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 6.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.663 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.63%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

