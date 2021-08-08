Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $488,000 Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 62,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,957,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,413,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,581,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 601,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,185,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 58,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,512,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DGX. Mizuho boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.50.

Shares of DGX stock opened at $146.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $104.10 and a 1-year high of $148.61.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 22.18%.

In related news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total transaction of $1,702,524.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total value of $1,337,278.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,753,954.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,503 shares of company stock valued at $7,630,451. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

