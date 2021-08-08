Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $433,000 Stock Holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its position in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 6.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of LCI Industries by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 128,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in LCI Industries by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after acquiring an additional 4,923 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in LCI Industries by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 401,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,743,000 after acquiring an additional 47,668 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in LCI Industries by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 424,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,186,000 after acquiring an additional 37,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in LCI Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $925,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

LCI Industries stock opened at $147.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.01. LCI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $101.69 and a fifty-two week high of $156.61. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 108.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.47%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.00.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

See Also: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII).

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.