Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 1,530 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,817 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hanesbrands by 9.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,820,559 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $527,558,000 after buying an additional 2,230,951 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 14,277,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $280,846,000 after acquiring an additional 66,775 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 13,255,537 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $260,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,925 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,789,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $172,889,000 after acquiring an additional 60,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,934,806 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $136,371,000 after acquiring an additional 451,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joseph W. Cavaliere bought 13,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.76 per share, with a total value of $256,543.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 77,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,103.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Cheryl K. Beebe bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.17 per share, for a total transaction of $95,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,939.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HBI stock opened at $19.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of -20.88, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.51. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.28 and a 12-month high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.60.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 71.51% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. As a group, analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HBI. Stifel Nicolaus raised Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley boosted their price target on Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

