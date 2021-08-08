Raymond James Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Ero Copper (TSE:ERO)

Raymond James reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a C$31.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ero Copper from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Pi Financial lifted their target price on Ero Copper from C$25.50 to C$32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. CIBC lifted their target price on Ero Copper to C$33.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Ero Copper from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Ero Copper to C$30.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$29.90.

Shares of TSE ERO opened at C$23.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$25.53. Ero Copper has a one year low of C$17.24 and a one year high of C$29.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12.

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

