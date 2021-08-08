Raymond James Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR)

Raymond James reissued their outperform rating on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has a C$13.75 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ARR. Scotiabank reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$13.50 price objective on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TD Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a C$15.50 target price on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a sector perform under weight rating on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties in a research report on Sunday, May 9th.

Shares of ARR opened at C$9.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 48.26 and a current ratio of 48.26. Altius Renewable Royalties has a 1 year low of C$8.65 and a 1 year high of C$11.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$9.17. The stock has a market cap of C$247.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.19.

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, invests in and acquires and manages portfolio of diversified renewable energy royalties for renewable power developers, operators, and originators. The company provides tailored royalty-based financing solutions to the renewable power market.

