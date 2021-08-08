Raymond James Increases Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Price Target to $144.00

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $143.00 to $144.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on WCN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Waste Connections from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Waste Connections from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.82.

WCN opened at $125.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $32.74 billion, a PE ratio of 147.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.07. Waste Connections has a 52-week low of $97.02 and a 52-week high of $128.50.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Waste Connections will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Waste Connections news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $1,323,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,000,217. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Waste Connections by 239.4% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the first quarter worth $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the first quarter worth $43,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Waste Connections by 62.5% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

