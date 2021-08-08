Raymond James Increases Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Price Target to $87.00

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Raymond James from $86.00 to $87.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ENV. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Envestnet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.14.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Envestnet stock opened at $76.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.03 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.75. Envestnet has a 1 year low of $61.00 and a 1 year high of $92.51.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $275.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.48 million. Envestnet had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 1.87%. Envestnet’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Envestnet will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENV. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 3.4% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Envestnet by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Envestnet by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Envestnet by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 9,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC lifted its position in shares of Envestnet by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 99.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

Featured Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.