Raymond James Boosts Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Price Target to $130.00

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on RPD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rapid7 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rapid7 has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $120.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPD opened at $112.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.52. Rapid7 has a 12-month low of $56.02 and a 12-month high of $120.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.14 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $126.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.09 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Analysts forecast that Rapid7 will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rapid7 news, Director Michael J. Berry sold 3,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $297,817.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,047 shares in the company, valued at $542,113.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Luconi sold 5,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total transaction of $443,562.03. Insiders have sold 81,756 shares of company stock valued at $6,929,311 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RPD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 100.0% during the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 109.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 92.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

