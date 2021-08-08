RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) Given a €629.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) has been given a €629.00 ($740.00) price target by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential downside of 34.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €550.00 ($647.06) target price on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €635.00 ($747.06) target price on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday. Oddo Bhf set a €585.00 ($688.24) target price on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Warburg Research set a €840.00 ($988.24) target price on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €670.00 ($788.24) target price on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of €611.89 ($719.87).

RAA opened at €954.00 ($1,122.35) on Friday. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €428.33 ($503.92) and a one year high of €595.02 ($700.02). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €795.48.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers, as well as care products for combi-steamers; VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking connectivity solution, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

