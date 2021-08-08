Rate3 One Day Trading Volume Reaches $109,173.00 (RTE)

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. One Rate3 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Rate3 has traded up 16.8% against the U.S. dollar. Rate3 has a market capitalization of $1.09 million and $109,173.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00052139 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002471 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00014569 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $359.29 or 0.00818884 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.20 or 0.00098462 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00039593 BTC.

Rate3 Coin Profile

Rate3 (RTE) is a coin. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 coins. Rate3’s official message board is medium.com/official-rate3 . Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rate3 is www.rate3.network . The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapore, Rate3 is a decentralized payment platform. It works as a bridge between enterprises and the Blockchain through a protocol for cross-chain, cross-border payments and credit scoring empowered by Stellar and Ethereum blockchains. The RTE token is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that acts as a medium for exchange on the Rate3 Ecosystem. In addition, it serves to encourage good behavior and punishing bad conducts. “

Buying and Selling Rate3

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rate3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rate3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

