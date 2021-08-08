Raquel E. Izumi Buys 1,000 Shares of Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) Stock

Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) insider Raquel E. Izumi acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.96 per share, for a total transaction of $11,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

VINC stock opened at $12.34 on Friday. Vincerx Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $26.75. The stock has a market cap of $216.21 million and a PE ratio of -6.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.59.

Get Vincerx Pharma alerts:

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.14). As a group, equities analysts predict that Vincerx Pharma, Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Vincerx Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $455,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vincerx Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $775,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Vincerx Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new position in Vincerx Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,264,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Vincerx Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,508,000. 50.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vincerx Pharma Company Profile

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops new therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is VIP152 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors. Its preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217 for solid tumors; VIP236 to treat multiple solid tumors; VIP943 for the treatment of leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and VIP924 for treating B-cell malignancies.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Vincerx Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vincerx Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.