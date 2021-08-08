Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.070-$-0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $133.40 million-$135 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $127.74 million.Rapid7 also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.090-$-0.090 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on Rapid7 from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Rapid7 from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Rapid7 from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $120.64.

NASDAQ:RPD traded down $1.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 481,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.14 and a beta of 1.31. Rapid7 has a 12 month low of $56.02 and a 12 month high of $120.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.52.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $126.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.09 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 24.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Rapid7 will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rapid7 news, Director Michael J. Berry sold 3,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $297,817.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,113.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 39,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $3,370,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 394,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,531,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,756 shares of company stock worth $6,929,311 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

