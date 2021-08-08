Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. The company had revenue of $126.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Rapid7’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of RPD stock traded down $1.27 on Friday, hitting $112.49. The stock had a trading volume of 481,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,920. Rapid7 has a twelve month low of $56.02 and a twelve month high of $120.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.14 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.52.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

In other Rapid7 news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 4,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $386,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,548,065. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christina Luconi sold 5,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total transaction of $443,562.03. Insiders sold a total of 81,756 shares of company stock valued at $6,929,311 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RPD. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.64.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.