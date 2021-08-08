Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Receives $26.56 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.56.

RMBS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Rambus from $230.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Rambus from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Rambus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Rambus from $19.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Rambus stock opened at $24.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 9.01 and a quick ratio of 8.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.48 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.40. Rambus has a twelve month low of $13.08 and a twelve month high of $25.19.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $84.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.01 million. Rambus had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a positive return on equity of 3.87%. The business’s revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Rambus will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total transaction of $37,541.91. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMBS. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rambus during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Rambus during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Rambus during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Rambus during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rambus by 14.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. 83.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

