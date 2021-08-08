Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Price Target Raised to $9.50 at B. Riley

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) had its price target hoisted by B. Riley from $8.00 to $9.50 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ramaco Resources’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ramaco Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

NASDAQ METC opened at $8.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.56. Ramaco Resources has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $8.44. The firm has a market cap of $362.13 million, a P/E ratio of 74.64 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.01.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.16. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 2.60% and a net margin of 2.17%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ramaco Resources will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in METC. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 499,929 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after buying an additional 129,640 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 228.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,003 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 33,398 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,166 acres of controlled mineral and 25 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 62,100 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,570 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

