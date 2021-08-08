Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Posts Earnings Results

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Quotient had a negative net margin of 250.05% and a negative return on equity of 6,699.81%.

Shares of QTNT stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 929,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,118. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.78. Quotient has a 12-month low of $2.98 and a 12-month high of $7.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.75, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $370.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 2.32.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on QTNT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quotient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Quotient from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology, serological disease screening, and molecular disease screening.

