Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) Issues Earnings Results

Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Quarterhill had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 3.91%.

Shares of QTRHF stock opened at $1.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.98. Quarterhill has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $2.45. The company has a market cap of $207.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.50.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.0412 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%.

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, medical, industrial and automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, nonvolatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, semiconductor analog circuitry technologies, and other technologies.

