Quantstamp Trading Up 8.7% Over Last 7 Days (QSP)

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 8th. Quantstamp has a market capitalization of $26.82 million and approximately $533,300.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantstamp coin can now be purchased for $0.0376 or 0.00000085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded up 8.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00052626 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002473 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00014600 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $362.47 or 0.00821957 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.53 or 0.00098709 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00039548 BTC.

Quantstamp Coin Profile

QSP is a coin. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 coins and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 coins. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com . The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantstamp is a protocol that aims to create a scalable and cost-effective audit system for all smart contracts on the Ethereum network. The protocol will use the SAT solver software to verify the solidity of the program. In order to have the necessary computing power for the software, the Quantstamp will leverage a distributed network of participants. Quantstamp token (QSP) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit the users in several ways. QSP will reward those who contribute to the software for verifying the solidity programs, who run the Quantstamp validation node (a specialized node on the Ethereum network), and those who find bugs on the smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Quantstamp

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using U.S. dollars.

