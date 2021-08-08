Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.77 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) to announce earnings per share of $1.77 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Quaker Chemical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.74 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.78. Quaker Chemical reported earnings per share of $1.56 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will report full-year earnings of $7.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $7.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.85 to $8.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Quaker Chemical.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.32. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 9.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of KWR stock traded up $6.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $257.70. 43,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,188. Quaker Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $170.31 and a fifty-two week high of $301.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.12 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $239.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This is a boost from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.05%.

In other Quaker Chemical news, VP David Will sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.03, for a total value of $65,528.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,666.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Barry sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.42, for a total transaction of $3,546,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,166,615.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Quaker Chemical by 178.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 2,160.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 10.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 555 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

