Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.38 EPS

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Qorvo had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Qorvo updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $3.240-$3.240 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $3.24 EPS.

QRVO stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $195.02. 702,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,180,722. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $188.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Qorvo has a 12-month low of $112.03 and a 12-month high of $201.68.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Qorvo from $223.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their target price on Qorvo from $183.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Qorvo from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Qorvo from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Qorvo from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qorvo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.68.

In other Qorvo news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total transaction of $322,369.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,150 shares in the company, valued at $8,464,317. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $351,256.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,876,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,948 shares of company stock worth $4,865,933 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

