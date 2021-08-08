QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) Stock Position Increased by AltraVue Capital LLC

AltraVue Capital LLC increased its holdings in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,148 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 23,494 shares during the quarter. QAD accounts for about 7.7% of AltraVue Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. AltraVue Capital LLC’s holdings in QAD were worth $22,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QADA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of QAD in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QAD by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,506 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,024,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QAD by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 49,734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,142,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of QAD by 692.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,556 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,826,000 after buying an additional 52,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of QAD by 339.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,953 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 14,644 shares during the last quarter. 48.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QADA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of QAD from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Sidoti restated a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of QAD in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. William Blair cut shares of QAD from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

Shares of QAD stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $86.90. 80,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,937. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 135.78 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. QAD Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.87 and a 52 week high of $87.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.07.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $82.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.99 million. QAD had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 9.38%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QAD Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. QAD’s payout ratio is currently 52.73%.

About QAD

QAD, Inc provides enterprise software solutions for global manufacturing companies primarily in the automotive, consumer products, food and beverage, technology, industrial products, and life sciences industries. Its applications provide critical functionality for managing manufacturing resources and operations within and beyond the enterprise, enabling global manufacturers to collaborate with their customers, suppliers and partners.

