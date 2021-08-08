Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. Cut by Raymond James (TSE:INE)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) – Equities researchers at Raymond James decreased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.13. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $26.75 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on INE. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities cut their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$28.00 to C$23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$23.50 in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$24.00 price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy to C$26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.13.

Shares of INE opened at C$20.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$21.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.71 billion and a PE ratio of -23.15. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of C$18.37 and a 12 month high of C$32.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 574.10, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.61.

In other news, Director Daniel Lafrance acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$18.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$693,010.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is currently -80.72%.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.