Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:BOOT)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Boot Barn in a research report issued on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.27 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.16. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boot Barn’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $306.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.55 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 107.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BOOT. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.10 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Boot Barn from $68.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.86.

BOOT stock opened at $89.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.94 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Boot Barn has a twelve month low of $22.09 and a twelve month high of $93.25.

In related news, insider John Hazen sold 2,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total transaction of $181,892.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Love sold 22,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total value of $1,691,931.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,581 shares of company stock valued at $10,655,422 over the last ninety days. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Boot Barn during the first quarter worth about $34,902,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,586,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,778,000 after acquiring an additional 169,218 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Boot Barn during the first quarter worth about $9,602,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 15.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,376,000 after acquiring an additional 150,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 433.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,574,000 after acquiring an additional 98,785 shares in the last quarter.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

Read More: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.