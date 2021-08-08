Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.27. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $141.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.50 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 19.97%. Supernus Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SUPN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ SUPN opened at $26.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $17.20 and a fifty-two week high of $34.29.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 105.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

