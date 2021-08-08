Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:SITE)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) – Research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.25. William Blair also issued estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share.

SITE has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. Barclays boosted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital initiated coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.44.

SITE opened at $190.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.52 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $170.63. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 52-week low of $110.41 and a 52-week high of $206.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.07.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,344 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.05, for a total transaction of $3,192,163.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 385,518 shares in the company, valued at $70,954,587.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 3,918 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total value of $795,745.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,117.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,434 shares of company stock worth $10,768,668. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.3% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 36.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 58,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,834,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,050,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

