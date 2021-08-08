Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Reduced by Analyst

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Seres Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.43). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.98) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.48) EPS.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.12). Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 78.38% and a negative net margin of 441.65%.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of Seres Therapeutics stock opened at $6.98 on Friday. Seres Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.31 and a 1 year high of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 5.26. The stock has a market cap of $640.20 million, a P/E ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 4.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCRB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 559.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 3.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 150,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 11.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 8,244 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 14.3% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 17.1% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 8,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.12% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

