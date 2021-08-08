Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Lowered by Truist Securiti

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Pacira BioSciences in a report issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst G. Fraser now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.55.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PCRX. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.21.

Shares of PCRX opened at $60.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.06. Pacira BioSciences has a 1 year low of $48.23 and a 1 year high of $80.00.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $135.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.02 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 33.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 0.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 4,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 1.7% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 1.8% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 2.7% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

In other news, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 5,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total value of $339,064.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,666,237.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Max Reinhardt sold 421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $25,158.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,987 shares of company stock worth $3,344,274. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

