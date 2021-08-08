Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Lowered by B. Riley

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) – B. Riley cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now anticipates that the aerospace company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.04. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $194.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.55 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 10.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on KTOS. Alembic Global Advisors raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Noble Financial raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $24.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 37.55 and a beta of 0.75. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 1 year low of $17.76 and a 1 year high of $34.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,248,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,249,000 after buying an additional 498,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $1,275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 15,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $379,411.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $240,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 157,177 shares of company stock valued at $4,137,006. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

