Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Globus Medical, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:GMED)

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Globus Medical in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now forecasts that the medical device company will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.47. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Globus Medical’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.54.

Globus Medical stock opened at $80.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.27. Globus Medical has a 1 year low of $48.00 and a 1 year high of $83.94. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 67.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.09.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. Globus Medical had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $251.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in Globus Medical during the first quarter worth about $7,117,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Globus Medical by 27.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,845 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Globus Medical by 18.4% during the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 788,749 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $61,151,000 after purchasing an additional 122,392 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Globus Medical by 21.2% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 16,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Globus Medical by 1.8% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 140,035 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James R. Tobin sold 25,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $1,799,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,799,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $69,338.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 154,979 shares of company stock worth $11,901,123. Insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

