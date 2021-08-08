Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Issued By William Blair

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Curtiss-Wright in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $1.78 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.83. William Blair also issued estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s FY2021 earnings at $7.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.20 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $120.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.75. Curtiss-Wright has a 1 year low of $83.04 and a 1 year high of $133.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.02.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 9.74%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.48%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 7.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 6.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 20.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 3.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,718 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 17.2% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

