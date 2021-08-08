Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Issued By B. Riley

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) – B. Riley dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report released on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.28. B. Riley also issued estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s FY2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $112.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

DOC has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.29.

Shares of NYSE DOC opened at $18.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $16.48 and a 1 year high of $20.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 87.62%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOC. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 654.7% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 575,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,164,000 after buying an additional 498,993 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 24.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 752,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,297,000 after buying an additional 149,674 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 5.9% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 9.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,570,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,433,000 after buying an additional 722,876 shares during the period. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 50.9% in the first quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 689,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,185,000 after buying an additional 232,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

