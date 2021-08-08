Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Gartner in a report released on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $1.62 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.18. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Gartner’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.89 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.74 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on IT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $266.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.33.

NYSE IT opened at $292.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $250.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Gartner has a 1-year low of $115.86 and a 1-year high of $299.49.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 59.27%. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share.

Gartner announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 2,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.28, for a total value of $848,044.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 4,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $973,674.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,234 shares in the company, valued at $3,330,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,503 shares of company stock worth $2,382,383. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Gartner by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,009,892 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,107,000 after buying an additional 105,577 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Gartner by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,447,774 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $263,560,000 after buying an additional 29,694 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 491.4% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 974,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $177,923,000 after purchasing an additional 809,840 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Gartner by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 849,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $155,076,000 after buying an additional 171,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,978,000. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

