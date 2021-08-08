Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Waters Co. Raised by SVB Leerink (NYSE:WAT)

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Waters in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will earn $2.46 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.32. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $385.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Waters’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.94 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.14 EPS.

Get Waters alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup raised their price target on Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Waters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.64.

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $395.47 on Friday. Waters has a 52-week low of $187.31 and a 52-week high of $399.35. The firm has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $356.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $681.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.36 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 1,107.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Waters during the first quarter worth about $30,000. CX Institutional increased its position in Waters by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Waters in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 82.3% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Waters news, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total transaction of $393,422.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,046 shares in the company, valued at $959,459.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 5,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $1,975,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,410 shares of company stock valued at $2,737,899. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.