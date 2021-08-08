Pyrk (PYRK) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $3,048.00

Pyrk (CURRENCY:PYRK) traded up 15.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One Pyrk coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Pyrk has a total market cap of $49,247.98 and approximately $3,048.00 worth of Pyrk was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pyrk has traded 3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003945 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000096 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000096 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000418 BTC.

About Pyrk

Pyrk (CRYPTO:PYRK) uses the hashing algorithm. Pyrk’s total supply is 15,781,994 coins. The official message board for Pyrk is forum.pyrk.org . Pyrk’s official Twitter account is @PyrkC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pyrk’s official website is www.pyrk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Pyrk is a crypto­currency based on Bitcoin, with additional features imported from both Dash and Digibyte. Improvements include multiple algorithm Proof of Work with Multishield difficulty adjustment, Masternodes, Private Send, Community Fund Governance, and Simple Tokens based loosely on the Color Coins protocol. Built for the community, Pyrk has 0taken some of the best features of the top utility coins to create a new coin which launched on May 12th 2020. There was no pre-mine nor ICO. “

Pyrk Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pyrk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pyrk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pyrk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

