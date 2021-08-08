Purple Innovation (PRPL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Purple Innovation has set its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.25 million. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 91.36% and a net margin of 2.21%. Purple Innovation’s revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Purple Innovation to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Purple Innovation stock opened at $25.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 2,555.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.28. Purple Innovation has a fifty-two week low of $17.01 and a fifty-two week high of $41.08.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Purple Innovation from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. B. Riley boosted their price target on Purple Innovation from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Purple Innovation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.82.

In other news, Director Pano Anthos sold 7,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $224,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,946. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 15,534 shares of company stock valued at $451,396 over the last 90 days. 24.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

