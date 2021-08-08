Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) will announce earnings per share of $0.05 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Pure Storage’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. Pure Storage reported earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pure Storage will report full-year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.39. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Pure Storage.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $412.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.27 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 15.94% and a negative return on equity of 24.09%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PSTG shares. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Pure Storage from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.44.

Shares of Pure Storage stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.11. 3,142,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,703,466. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.72 and a beta of 1.39. Pure Storage has a 1 year low of $13.91 and a 1 year high of $29.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 181.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 2,617.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 82.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 103.5% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 41.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

Featured Story: Upside/Downside

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pure Storage (PSTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.