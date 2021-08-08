Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Price Target Cut to $6.00

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 15.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PBYI. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Puma Biotechnology from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Puma Biotechnology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.80.

Puma Biotechnology stock opened at $7.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.17. Puma Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $6.48 and a 1-year high of $14.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.57 million, a P/E ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.11.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.18. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 318.22% and a negative net margin of 9.77%. Research analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Calby Miller sold 12,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $147,149.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,149.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 5,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $47,134.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,888 shares of company stock valued at $245,974. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 6.2% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,626,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,251,000 after purchasing an additional 210,634 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,100,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,138,000 after purchasing an additional 104,579 shares during the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP increased its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 1.4% in the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 1,392,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,540,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 8.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,215,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,814,000 after purchasing an additional 91,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 18.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 825,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,024,000 after purchasing an additional 127,529 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the adjuvant treatment of adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

