Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 9.77% and a negative return on equity of 318.22%.

Shares of Puma Biotechnology stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $7.10. 1,641,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,946. The firm has a market cap of $286.57 million, a PE ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. Puma Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $6.48 and a 52 week high of $14.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.11.

In related news, Director Ann Calby Miller sold 12,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $147,149.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,874 shares in the company, valued at $147,149.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 5,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $47,134.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,888 shares of company stock worth $245,974. Company insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Puma Biotechnology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the adjuvant treatment of adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

