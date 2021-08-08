Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 318.22% and a negative net margin of 9.77%.

PBYI stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,641,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,946. Puma Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $6.48 and a 52 week high of $14.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $286.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 1.11.

In other Puma Biotechnology news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 5,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $47,134.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Calby Miller sold 12,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $147,149.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,149.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,888 shares of company stock worth $245,974. 21.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PBYI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Puma Biotechnology from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Puma Biotechnology from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Puma Biotechnology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.80.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the adjuvant treatment of adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

